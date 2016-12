To the Editor:

How sad and shameful it is for our president-elect and his nominee to spread false information and lies as they tweet on the Internet. These falsehoods are divisive and foster hatred and violence. This is in contrast to our current presidential leader, who has served the public for the last eight years with tolerance, intelligence and grace. Hopefully, the president-elect will not bankrupt our country’s finances and dignity and, instead, will be less of a contrast.

Adele Handlers