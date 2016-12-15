The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Rehab facility is a win-win situation

By The Ridgefield Press on December 15, 2016 in Business, Letters, Town Government · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

How fortunate we are to have a rehab facility wanting to come to Ridgefield.

Mountainside is a successful experienced organization with facilities in Canaan and Wilton.

There is a need for such a facility to treat alcohol and drug addiction. It is a disease that many people avoid admitting for various reasons.

Hopefully the Planning and Zoning Commission will look favorably on Mountainside’s application so people can be helped to overcome their addictions.

I suspect there may be a number of people in Ridgefield and nearby towns that would use this facility instead of having to travel to one.

Approval would also bring some jobs to Ridgefield and help the Ridgefield economy due to the trickle-down effect.

In my view, helping sick people and creating jobs is a win-win situation.

Rocco J. Coscio

