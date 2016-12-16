Letter: Unfortunate opinion about Craig’s

To the Editor:

As longtime customers of Craig’s Jewelers my husband and I were invited to the private party from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday evening of the Holiday Stroll and appreciated the gesture because of the very crowded conditions and “unfortunate behavior” referred to in Bill Craig’s letter to the editor in response to Tom Beck’s criticism of the party. Hopefully, Mr. Beck was asked politely to return after 8 p.m. Friday. Perhaps he is a relative newcomer to Ridgefield, because I assure him that neither Bill Craig nor any of his employees are “snobbish” or “elitist,” and reading Bill’s response on the editorial page of The Ridgefield Press supports that evaluation.

In my opinion, the merchants, restaurants, and businesses in general located in Ridgefield have been ever so generous in their offerings to residents, patrons, civic groups, PTAs, clubs, students, etc. They donate merchandise and/or buy ads in programs to support the countless groups who ask. They buy candy for the Halloween walkers every year, donate raffle prizes, provide refreshments and goodies in their establishments at events such as the Holiday Stroll. Do the members of the many groups who ask then patronize those businesses regularly or do too many shop at the mall, or online, after partaking of the freebies in town, or after receiving donations/discounts from owners or managers?

Bill Craig was not being snobbish or elitist by offering a special time for loyal patrons — he was thanking Craig’s “loyal customer base” before opening the small store to others. We hope Mr. Beck will shop and dine in Ridgefield often, and that he will visit Craig’s in the future to see for himself the quality of the merchandise and the staff.

Martha Campbell