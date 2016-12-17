Giving Thanks: Wreath festival

Widespread community support of the 2016 Wreath Festival raised almost $40,000 for lifelong learning at Founders Hall. We are indebted to our event sponsors Union Savings Bank, Ridgefield Crossings, and Joanne and John Patrick, and to the six table sponsors at the Beefsteak Community Feast. We are also grateful to the 40 businesses and individuals who donated goods and services for fund-raising raffles. Heartfelt thanks to 70 wreath designers for their beautiful creations, which drew in crowds from Ridgefield and beyond. Many thanks to the friends of Founders Hall who emceed and shared stories at the Beefsteak Community Feast, judged the wreaths, and filled the building with song and dance throughout the weekend. We so appreciate the contributions of our hard-working committee, staff, and volunteers whose time, energy and talent were invaluable. Lastly, we thank the many ticket buyers and shoppers whose joyful participation ushered in this wonderful season of giving.

We are grateful and blessed to be part of a community that embraces and generously supports lifelong learning for all.

Grace F. Weber

Executive Director