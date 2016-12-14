Giving Thanks: Cannonball gala

On behalf of the Trustees of the Keeler Tavern Museum, we take great pleasure in thanking everyone involved with making the 22nd Cannonball Gala a huge success. In celebration of Keeler Tavern Museum’s 50th anniversary, our past presidents were recognized and honored for their diligence, leadership, and hard work to make Keeler Tavern Museum Ridgefield’s most important historic landmark. Thank you to seven of the 15 past presidents for attending: Elise Haas, Patricia Stephens, Kam Daughters, Clara Horaj Black, Carol Vazzana, Cheryl Crowl, and Joel Third.

Over $70,000 was raised thanks to the generosity of sponsors, donors, individuals, and businesses from the community who donated gifts for silent and live auction items; restaurants who made the restaurant raffle possible; and attendees of the gala.

Sincere thanks are extended to Bridgeport teacher Jennifer Russell for attending and accepting the Anna Keeler Award for Excellence in History and Civics Education.

Thank you to our sponsors, Fairfield County Bank, BMW of Ridgefield, Vazzana family and friends, Pella Windows and Doors, Mary Ann and John Connors, Cheryl and Christopher Crowl, Hildegard and Reinhold Grob, Kane Funeral Home, Marilyn and Vincent Maneri, Montanari Fuel, Joel Third, Suzanne and David Sederholt, Anita and Nick Donofrio, Colonial Cleaners, Union Savings Bank, Cheryl Patterson-Zaic and Gregory Zaic, Phyllis and John Robertson, and Reynolds & Rowella.

A sincere note of thanks to Ira Joe Fisher, auctioneer extraordinaire, and photographer Deborah O’Brien, who did a fabulous job photographing the evening’s festivities.

Last but not least, many thanks to our hardworking committee, Kristin Fedders, Jennifer Hernandez, Catherine Prescott, Mary Beth Prunty, Melanie Tremesani, Cheryl Crowl, Marilyn Dempsey, Dawn Fawcett, Hildi Grob, Angela Liptack, Mary Ann Lutz, Karen McChesney, Hilary Micalizzi, Libby Mueller, Marie Pinchbeck, Phyllis Robertson, Sabina Slavin, and Cassandra Van Cott and Nicole Mata and Caroline Bernstein of Delamata Designs.

Mary Ann Connors and Teri Fischer,

Cannonball Gala chairmen