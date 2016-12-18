About Town: The Spectacles

Spectacle Lane, at the south end of town, seems an unusual name. Where did it come from?

Spectacle Lane is one of a group of old and colorful “Spectacle” names. There is, for instance, the Spectacle Brook, which rises in a swamp west of Nod Road, south of Whipstick Road and east of the Landegger estate off Wilton Road East. From there, the brook travels southerly, east of Spectacle Lane, down into Wilton, where it flows into the Spectacle Bogs and then winds up in the East Branch of the Comstock Brook. That, in turn, wanders down to the Norwalk River and into Long Island Sound.

A couple of theories have arisen over the origin of the name Spectacle, which first appeared in 1711 in the Norwalk land records for “Specktacle Bogs” in today’s Wilton.

David Herman Van Hoosear, in his “Annals of Wilton,” says one tradition was that the bogs “were originally bought — or sold — for a pair of spectacles. Against this legend is the fact that they were called Spectacle Bogges before the land had been sold.”

More likely, said Van Hoosear, was another tradition. “They did slightly resemble spectacles, consisting as they did of an upper and lower swamp connected.”

George R. Stewart, historian of American place names, seemed to agree. In “Names Upon the Land,” he wrote, “Like everyone else [New Englanders] often called places for how they looked. In those days, eyeglasses were new and uncommon, and men were quick to note that something had two large ends and a narrow strip between. Thus came Spectacle Island and Spectacle Pond.”

The first use of Spectacle in Ridgefield occurred in 1719 describing land “lying on ye Spectacle Ridge.”

Spectacle Lane, first mentioned in a 1744 deed, runs from Wilton Road East, easterly a short distance, then southerly and parallel to Wilton Road East. It used to connect with roads in Wilton, but eventually the Ridgefield portion south of Gay Road became a barely used dirt road that, in Wilton, disappeared into woods.

In the mid-1950s, Wilton and Ridgefield officials discussed reopening a connection between the two towns via Spectacle Lane, which would connect with Millstone Road in Wilton as it had in the 19th Century (the road appears on an 1856 map of Fairfield County).

However, Ridgefield First Selectman Harry Hull felt that the “town should not in general reopen long-unused highways until it became satisfied that the tax revenue from construction on these highways would cover the cost of improvements.”

Since then, developers have tried to get the old road south of Gay Road reopened. In the early 1990s, a subdivision was developed over parts of nearly 1,000 feet of Spectacle Lane south of Gay Road, and the old dirt road was paved. But because areas on the Wilton side had already been developed and residents there weren’t interested in having a through road in the neighborhood, the resurrected south end of Spectacle Lane was dead-ended with a cul-de-sac. —J.S.