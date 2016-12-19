School board approves phone system replacement

A phone system outage at Ridgefield High School and Scotts Ridge Middle School on Dec. 1 marked the 46th crash the district’s technology department had to repair over the last year and a half.

Dr. Robert Miller, the department’s director, didn’t have to look much further than that incident to convince the Board of Education that a proposed $550,000 capital expenditure to overhaul the current system was necessary.

“At any moment, we could face a situation where the system is out,” Miller told the board at its meeting Monday. “The incident that happened less than two weeks ago happened while we were doing a restart of the system and one of the servers did not reboot successfully. …

“There’s no way of knowing when and why it will go down,” he said, highlighting that the Dec. 1 outage cost an estimated $4,000 in loss of work productivity. “Frequency in outages is growing.”

Miller, who had already presented the issue to the board at its Nov. 28 meeting alongside facilities manager Joe Morits, outlined the different funding options and proposed costs.

“If the town wishes to explore alternative funding options, such as leasing, this will not impact the project,” he said. “The payments for the full project can be extended to a four- to five-year lease, which will spread the payments over that time span and lower the yearly commitment to the town at approximately $110,000 to $145,000 annually on a four- to five-year lease.”

The equipment would be owned by the district, under the lease terms, he said.

“This model would be similar to the hardware lease used by the district in acquiring new computers and laptops annually,” he said. “In terms of precedent, the district has leased non-hardware based purchases in the past, such as antivirus licensing two years ago.”

The board unanimously approved the 2017-18 five-year capital plan as presented at Monday night’s board meeting.

The Board of Selectmen will review the school’s eight requested expense items, which also include $378,000 for energy conservation, $90,000 for school security, and $115,000 for asbestos abatement, before sending the plan off to the Board of Finance in the spring.

“We need to make the case for phones,” said board chair Fran Walton. “It seems like a lot of money, but it’s important and the town needs to be aware of what the schools have been experiencing because the phones aren’t working.”

“It’s a safety issue,” Miller added. “It affects everything we do.”