Helen Kehoe, Dr. Safford’s nurse

Helen E. Kehoe, a longtime nurse to Dr. Theodore Safford, died Dec. 13 at Hancock Hall/Filosa in Danbury. She was 99.

Born Helen Elizabeth Niemeyer on December 21, 1916, in Great Neck, N.Y., she was the daughter of William Niemeyer and Elizabeth Clark Niemeyer.

She graduated from St. Catherine’s Hospital School of Nursing, Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1938. She was a registered nurse in New York and Connecticut. She was married to Stephen J. Kehoe of Ridgefield on May 25, 1943.

In Ridgefield, she was Dr. Safford’s nurse for more than 25 years until her retirement in 1978. She was a member of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Ridgefield and, after she moved to Dover Plains, N. Y., she attended St. Charles Church.

Family and friends said she was known for her patience, kindness, professional competence, cheerfulness and conscientiousness in the best tradition of the nursing profession.

She was predeceased by her husband and is survived by her sister Dorothy Crofut of Danbury, many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and great-grand nieces.

Friends and family will be received on Monday, Dec. 19, from 11 to noon at the Hufcut Funeral Home in Dover Plains. A funeral mass will be held at the funeral home at noon, with burial immediately following at St. Charles Cemetery, Dover Plains.