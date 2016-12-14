High school junior wins app challenge

Robert Buckley, a junior in Ridgefield High School, won the 2016 Congressional App Challenge for Jim Himes’s 4th Congressional District, the U.S. Congress announced this week.

Buckley wrote a smartphone application called “myParkinson’s” that measures tremor activity to help track a patient’s condition over time. The data is anonymously uploaded and stored on a server. Eventually, he plans on applying neural network algorithms to the collected data to help medical researchers better understand the symptoms and one day better diagnose the disease.

The Congressional App Challenge is a competition that encourages high school students to learn how to code by creating their own applications. The challenge highlights the value of computer science and STEM education and encourages students to engage in these fields.