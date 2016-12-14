Wrestling preview: Ridgefield lacks depth but has talent

Between graduation losses and competitors choosing not to return, the Ridgefield High wrestling team might not have the depth to do well in dual meets this season. But that doesn’t mean second-year head coach Travis Tiger is pessimistic about his team’s outlook.

“We are going to be very competitive individually,” said Tiger, a former standout at Ridgefield High. “Our best guys are going to be extremely competitive when it comes to the post-season meets.”

Ridgefield lost just three starters from last year’s squad, which finished fifth at the FCIAC championship and 10th in Class LL. But those three departures are big ones: Colin Storm, Dylan Chelednik and Kyle McCormick. Storm (138 pounds) placed second at the conference championship and fourth in Class LL; Chelednik (145 pounds) finished third at FCIACs; and McCormick (182 pounds) was fourth at the conference meet.

With a number of other wrestlers not returning this winter, the Tigers had just 15 competitors in the program as of Tuesday morning.

“We’re still looking for guys to come out,” said Tiger, whose team opens the season this Saturday at a tournament in Wethersfield. “With football just ending, we would love to get a few more additions. Wrestling is a great way to stay in shape and work on footwork.”

Ridgefield’s starting lineup includes just two seniors, returning starters Jared Donnelly and Liam Courtney, who are the team’s captains. Donnelly is competing at 138 pounds and Courtney is at 152 pounds.

A strong junior class provides six more starters: Jesse Walker (126 pounds), Peter Murray (132), Simon Preston (145), transfer Steve Rauscher (170), Chris D’Entrone (195), and Shaun Pastor (285). Walker is the top returnee after finishing third in the 120-pound division at the FCIAC championship and sixth at the Class LL meet.

“We have some real good juniors,” said Tiger. “Jesse Walker made it to the [State] Open last year. Peter Murray and Simon Preston have really improved; Chris D’Entrone is a football player who is a great athlete and super coachable; and Steve Rauscher is a first-year wrestler who transferred from Norwalk (Brien McMahon High School) a few weeks ago and looks to be a big, good athlete who is going to get better in a hurry. Shaun Pastor will be undersized at 285 pounds, but he’s a hard worker who will battle.”

Ridgefield’s top sophomore is Ben Smart, the returning starter at 106 pounds. Smart wrestled in the 99-pound exhibition class at last year’s FCIAC championship and won the division title by beating Wilton’s Travis Longo, 3-2, in the finals.

Another promising sophomore, Ryan Canavan, will compete at 220 pounds. “Ryan had eight wins last season, which is pretty good for a freshman in a higher weight class.”

Also starting for the Tigers are two ninth graders, Kellan Barrett at 113 pounds and Brian Showstead at 160 pounds.

“We’re changing our strategy a little this season and working on pushing the pace,” said Tiger. “We want to get on our opponents right away and take the fight to them.”

Notes: Ridgefield finished 35th at last season’s State Open meet.

Another former RHS standout, Alex Blank, has joined the coaching staff as an assistant along with Gary Tiger, the team’s former head coach and Travis Tiger’s father.