L.A. Galaxy select Ridgefield’s Onalfo as head coach

Ridgefield native Curt Onalfo is back at the helm of a Major League Soccer team.

Onalfo, a former All-American at Ridgefield High who went on to play professionally, was named as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Galaxy at a press conference on Tuesday. Onalfo, 47, replaces Bruce Arena, who was recently named to replace Jurgen Klinsmann as head coach of the U.S. men’s national team.

Onalfo was previously the head coach of two other Major League Soccer teams, D.C. United and the Kansas City Wizards. He compiled a 30-41-25 record over four seasons and twice guided the Wizards to the playoffs.

After being fired by D.C. United following the team’s 3-12-3 start to the 2010 season, Onalfo reconnected with Arena (his former head coach at the University of Virginia) in 2011, becoming an assistant with the Galaxy and coaching the reserve team. For the past three years, Onalfo has coached the Galaxy II team in the USL (United Soccer League).

“Curt obviously had some institutional knowledge with us that gave him an upper hand,” Galaxy President Chris Klein told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday. “But he really stood above … everyone we interviewed. His credentials stood on their own.”

“I was the right choice for right now,” Onalfo told the Los Angeles Times. “I feel like I’ve earned it and I deserve it. And I’m extremely confident.”

At Ridgefield High, Onalfo (along with older brother Cliff) was part of back-to-back Class LL state championship teams in 1983 and 1984. He went on to win an NCAA championship with Virginia (coached by Arena) in 1989 and was a captain on the U.S. men’s Olympic team at the 1992 Summer Games in Barcelona, Spain.

Onalfo was diagnosed with Stage 4 n0n-Hodgkin’s Disease in 1993, but the cancer went into remission following several chemotherapy cycles.

The Galaxy picked Onalfo, a central defender, in the eighth round of the inaugural MLS draft in 1996 and he played one season with the team before joining the San Diego Clash the following year. Onalfo then played for two seasons with D.C. United, winning an MLS Cup in 1998.

His pro coaching career began in 2001, when he was named an assistant with D.C. United. Onalfo then served as an assistant under Arena during the latter’s first tenure as head coach of the U.S. national team before being named head coach of the Wizards in 2007.