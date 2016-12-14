History, ethics, buildings, golf: Selectmen refill empty seats

The Historic District Commission’s chairman, a new golf committee member, three Board of Ethics members, and a veteran of years on the Building Code Board of Appeals were all appointed or reappointed by the Board of Selectmen on a series of unanimous votes at its Dec. 7 meeting.

Historic District Commission

Dan O’Brien was reappointed to the Historic District Commission. He has served nine years on the commission, four as chairman. In an interview with the selectmen, he said a recent accomplishment of the commission was that it now has clear procedures and guidelines that it follows, which are available to the public.

“Anyone can go on the town website and download our rules of procedure and guidelines,” O’Brien told the selectmen.

Board of Ethics

Robert “Geoff” Harrington, Gregory McLaughlin and John Zembron were reappointed to the Board of Ethics.

Harrington appeared in person, telling the selectmen that while the ethics board had a couple of scheduled public meetings a year, it also responded to citizen complaints and to requests for advisory opinions — these meetings may not be public. They’re also not very frequent, since complaints are rare.

“Fortunately, it’s a very inactive board,” Harrington said.

When the board addresses concerns about officials’ ethics or behavior, he said, they generally act on a letter of complaint that shows how the alleged offense violated the rules for official conduct spelled out in the town charter. This is what they tell people who come to them with concerns.

“We strongly advise them to look at the charter,” he told the selectmen, and explain in a letter “which section of the charter they think is being violated.”

Advisory opinions are sometimes requested by officials themselves concerning situations they find themselves in, and ethics board members offer their views. “Occasionally we have to say something about the appearance of conflict,” Harrington said.

The five-member Board of Ethics has two attorneys as members, including chairman Bart Van de Weghe, Harrington said.

Building code board

Nils “Val” Ericson was reappointed to a seat on the Building Code Board of Appeals. A retired structural engineer who was a partner in the Ridgefield-based DiSalvo Ericson Group, he’s been on the board since 1998.

He told the selectmen the board meets to resolve disputes “should there arise a situation where somebody questions the application of the building code” by town building official Bill Reynolds. It doesn’t happen very often.

“Bill is so competent in his work,” Ericson said.

In addition to himself, an engineer, Ericson said, the board includes two builders, an architect, and a Ridgefielder who works as a building inspector for a nearby Connecticut town.

Golf Committee

Patrick Egan was elevated from an alternate to a full-member of the Golf Committee, replacing Todd Kolb, a longtime member who had resigned.

“It was a factor in my moving here,” Egan said of the town golf course, “to have a place to play golf, that I can afford.”

He added, “I think it gets a tremendous amount of use. It’s always in good shape.”

First Selectman Rudy Marconi noted that membership at the course had fallen from about 2,800 to 1,700 in recent years. But Golf Committee Chairman Ed Tyrrell, there to support Egan’s appointment, said the number of rounds of golf played at the course had remained pretty steady, despite the drop in membership and a general decline in golfing.

“Nationally it’s fallen off, but not in Ridgefield,” Tyrrell said. “We’ve had the right price point, and we’re not trying to be the fancy place.”

Tyrrell also said that Egan, who is in the construction trade, would likely prove a useful member of the golf committee as it copes with periodic need to repair the golf clubhouse.

“If there’s something we need help with, it’s our building,” Tyrrell said.