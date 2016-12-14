Mucchetti re-elected as zoning board chair

The Inland Wetlands Board and Planning and Zoning Commission re-elected Rebecca Mucchetti as chairwoman and Joe Fossi as vice chairman and secretary at its Dec. 6 meeting.

Assistant Town Planner Adam Schnell said the votes were unanimous.

“They were separate votes but the same people were voted in,” he said.

The members of the wetlands board serve as members on the zoning commission.

Mucchetti, a Republican, was first elected in 2001. Fossi, a Democrat, was elected in 2005.

Both are up for re-election in November.