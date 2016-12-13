The Ridgefield Press

Police warn of Comcast scam

December 13, 2016

Comcast and the Ridgefield Police Department have received reports of scam telephone calls from a Plymouth, Mass., number asking residents to give personal financial information in an attempt to pay a fictitious cable bill.

Capt. Jeff Kreitz said residents should never give out personal information if they do not initiate contact with a caller.

“Anyone can call and act like a representative from a reputable organization and they can sound legitimate — remember, this is their job,” he said. “Also, anyone can obtain basic information about someone (name, phone number, address) with just a quick Internet search, which can aid in helping them sound legitimate. If you receive one of these calls, hang up the phone.”

Kreitz said that residents who’ve fallen victim should contact the police department at 203-438-6531.

