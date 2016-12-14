Fire department promotes two

There’s new blood in the fire department officer corps — two newly appointed lieutenants.

“I’m thrilled and excited and proud to be able to contribute to the town and the department and to help move the department forward into the future,” said new Lt. David Dachinger.

“It’s a great opportunity to further serve the department,” said Lt. Bruce Taylor, also newly promoted. “Looking forward to working with all our personnel, including all the guys coming out of the academy.”

The two new lieutenants spoke Friday after being promoted by votes of the Board of Selectmen, which also acts as the town Fire Commission, after interviews with four candidates on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Taylor has been with the department 22 years and lives in New Fairfield with his wife and two children. Dachinger is a nine-year department veteran who lives in Westchester. He and his wife also have two children.

The new lieutenants said that as part of the process they had to answer tough questions.

“Some were scenario-based,” Dachinger said, “and some are basically looking at your skills in terms of handling challenges. …

“For a little town we get put in a lot of stressful situations — fires are just a small part of it,” he said.

“It’s really about what we do on an everyday basis, which ranges from people that have fallen to all sorts of emergencies,” said Taylor.

The department has 11 officers — a chief, assistant chief, fire marshal, four captains and four lieutenants — among its 37 uniformed positions. There are four shifts, and each has a captain, stationed at fire headquarters on Catoonah Street, a shift commander, and a lieutenant heading the shift deployment at the Ridgebury station. The fire department also has nine civilian employees — eight dispatchers and an administrator.

The two new lieutenants fill officer openings created by the retirement of Lt. Peter Drake and Lt. Brian Jones in July.

The deliberations kept people gathered for the Dec. 7 selectmen’s meeting and a public hearing on the Ridgebury farm lease waiting as the board finished up an executive session discussion of the promotions from a Fire Commission meeting that had begun at 6.

“We look forward to their continued service,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi said, announcing the promotions to a round of applause.

He noted that the two candidates who weren’t chosen had remained.

“Even though they weren’t selected, they’re here supporting their colleagues — that’s a professional,” Marconi said.