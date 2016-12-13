The Ridgefield Press

RMAC celebrates 10 years after busy November

Art exhibition opening reception scheduled for Jan. 7

By The Ridgefield Press on December 13, 2016 in Community, News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

Kyle Duke, RHS Class of 2015, performs during RMAC’s alumni night on Nov. 25. — Maureen Chakraborty photo

Ridgefield Music and Arts Center (RMAC) had its first event of the year — Night of Words — on Nov. 18, with students sharing original songs, stories, poetry, and monologues in a coffeehouse-style setting.

A week later, RMAC members celebrated Alumni Night with students from Ridgefield High School classes 2007 to 2016 for an open mic that celebrated the group’s 10-year anniversary.

On Dec. 2, RMAC participated in the Holiday Stroll with its annual RMAC ’n’ Cheese fund-raiser, with music from the School of Rock House Band, DisCord, two bands from Bach to Rock, Tyler Carey, Jason Bangser, and Andi Chakraborty in front of the Ridgefield Library.

RMAC’s next event is an art exhibition opening reception at the library on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The group is looking for artists to show and musicians to play during the reception.

Those interested may contact [email protected] for more information.

