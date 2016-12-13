School board selects Stamatis

The Board of Education will be at full strength for the first time since October when it begins work for the 2017-18 school budget next month.

That was the result of Monday night’s special meeting, where the school board interviewed three candidates and voted for Margaret Stamatis to fill a Democratic seat left vacant by Karen Sulzinsky’s resignation on Nov. 17.

Stamatis, who serves as the PTA co-president at Scotts Ridge Middle School, received endorsement from the Democratic Town Committee.

She’s worked on the town’s joint PTA council, serving as president, and volunteers as a parent member of the district’s Strategic Coherence Planning Committee.

Stamatis, who has a law degree from Boston College, is the current president of the town’s Lion’s Heart chapter and has been a member of the Ridgefield Prevention Council since 2007.

She also serves as the chair of the Young Writers’ Conference.

She joins new board member Dr. Stephanie Bell, whom the board selected at its Nov. 14 meeting to fill the Republican seat left vacant by Scott Mason’s resignation on Oct. 21.

Bell currently serves as head of the lower school at Wooster School in Danbury.