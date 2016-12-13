The Ridgefield Press

School board selects Stamatis

By The Ridgefield Press on December 13, 2016 in Community, Lead News, News, People, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments

The Board of Education will be at full strength for the first time since October when it begins work for the 2017-18 school budget next month.

That was the result of Monday night’s special meeting, where the school board interviewed three candidates and voted for Margaret Stamatis to fill a Democratic seat left vacant by Karen Sulzinsky’s resignation on Nov. 17.

Stamatis, who serves as the PTA co-president at Scotts Ridge Middle School, received endorsement from the Democratic Town Committee.

She’s worked on the town’s joint PTA council, serving as president, and volunteers as a parent member of the district’s Strategic Coherence Planning Committee.

Stamatis, who has a law degree from Boston College, is the current president of the town’s Lion’s Heart chapter and has been a member of the Ridgefield Prevention Council since 2007.

She also serves as the chair of the Young Writers’ Conference.

She joins new board member Dr. Stephanie Bell, whom the board selected at its Nov. 14 meeting to fill the Republican seat left vacant by Scott Mason’s resignation on Oct. 21.

Bell currently serves as head of the lower school at Wooster School in Danbury.

Related posts:

  1. Time to redistrict? Finance board talks school enrollment
  2. Residents rally behind German program
  3. Options to address enrollment decline vary widely
  4. Capital improvement items: Schools look to replace phone system

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Rotary’s ‘Taste’ supports events Next Post Choral singers invited to perform
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress