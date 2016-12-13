The Ridgefield Press

Making tracks: Ridgefield Supply Company continues to restore old train station site

By Macklin K. Reid on December 13, 2016 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

A crane and crew from Rays Transportation Inc. out of New Windsor, N.Y. was at the Ridgefield Supply Company’s property on Prospect Street Tuesday, Dec. 13, beginning to lay down the short stretch of railroad tracks that will run the length of the old village railroad station, in a historical and decorative function. Ridgefield Supply re-created the ornate Victorian station on the site after the old building proved too far gone to be saved and restored, though some of the roof brackets are original. Ray’s, which proclaims “railroad services” on its truck door, wholesales and recycles a variety of railroad equipment, including ties and rail. —Macklin Reid photo

A crane and crew from Rays Transportation Inc. out of New Windsor, N.Y. was at the Ridgefield Supply Company’s property on Prospect Street Tuesday, Dec. 13, beginning to lay down the short stretch of railroad tracks that will run the length of the old village railroad station, in a historical and decorative function. Ridgefield Supply re-created the ornate Victorian station on the site after the old building proved too far gone to be saved and restored, though some of the roof brackets are original. Ray’s, which proclaims “railroad services” on its truck door, wholesales and recycles a variety of railroad equipment, including ties and rail. —Macklin Reid photo

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Norwalk River Valley Trail unveils new “Wilton Loop” boardwalk Next Post Stamford Vigil of Hope to remember victims of gun violence
About author
Macklin K. Reid

Macklin K. Reid


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress