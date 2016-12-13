Making tracks: Ridgefield Supply Company continues to restore old train station site

A crane and crew from Rays Transportation Inc. out of New Windsor, N.Y. was at the Ridgefield Supply Company’s property on Prospect Street Tuesday, Dec. 13, beginning to lay down the short stretch of railroad tracks that will run the length of the old village railroad station, in a historical and decorative function. Ridgefield Supply re-created the ornate Victorian station on the site after the old building proved too far gone to be saved and restored, though some of the roof brackets are original. Ray’s, which proclaims “railroad services” on its truck door, wholesales and recycles a variety of railroad equipment, including ties and rail. —Macklin Reid photo