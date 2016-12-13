Norwalk River Valley Trail unveils new “Wilton Loop” boardwalk

The Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT) is pleased to report progress on construction of a new boardwalk and new trail section on the east-side “Wilton Loop.”

The boardwalk and trail will connect existing sections of the loop to Twin Oak Lane.

Trail builder Timber & Stone LLC has made the following progress to date:

Framing of the 200-foot boardwalk is complete.

Excavation, sub-surfacing, and surfacing of the new trail to connect the boardwalk with Twin Oak Lane is complete.

The boardwalk still requires a deck and railings. Completion is dependent on obtaining black locust lumber of sufficient quantity and quality, and also on favorable weather. If both lumber mills and Mother Nature cooperate, Timber & Stone hopes to complete the boardwalk by mid-January. The onset of heavy snow could delay completion to the spring.

The new boardwalk and trail was made possible by generous donations from the community, and in particular from Wilton Woman’s Club. The NRVT would like to express its gratitude.

The overall NRVT project aims to build 38 miles of multi-purpose trail connecting Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk, Connecticut, and Rogers Park in Danbury, passing through Wilton, Ridgefield, and Redding on the way.

In addition to creating recreational opportunities for walkers, hikers, cyclists, kids, pets and – on some stretches – equestrians, the NRVT will offer a green and healthy transportation alternative to reach rail stations, schools, offices, and businesses.

For those interested in contributing to the NRVT, tax-deductible contributions may be sent to “The Friends of the NRVT,” P.O. Box 174, Georgetown, CT 06829, or made via the Donate button on our website – www.nrvt-trail.com.

For general information about the NRVT, please visit the website, or contact the NRVT office at [email protected] and 203-563-0180.