Joan Isom Alger, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away on December 11, 2016 surrounded by her loving family.

Joan was born in Bronx, NY April 11, 1946 to the late Mary and Edward Isom. Sister to Lynn Isom, Kathleen Johnston, and Mary Catherine Isom. She was a devoted wife and best friend to Martin Joseph Alger III. They were married on July 8,1967. She was a dedicated and loving mother to her four children, Martin J. Alger IV, Kristen A. Luther, Colin G. Alger and Jillian A. Lamaker.

A well-loved pillar in her community, known best for her generous heart and loving spirit, she will be missed by all those whose lives she touched.

She is survived by her husband, Martin and her four children, eight grandchildren as well as her three sisters.

A Memorial Mass will be held on December 15th at 10:00am for local family and friends at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Vero Beach, FL with a Formal Funeral Mass scheduled for the spring in Ridgeﬁeld, CT.

In lieu of ﬂowers, please make contributions in Joan’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.