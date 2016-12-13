Wetlands board approves dredgings

The Inland Wetlands Board approved the dredging of three ponds — two at the Casagmo condominium complex off Main Street and another one at a Wilton Road East residence — at its Dec. 6 meeting.

Assistant Town Planner Adam Schnell said the board walked the site of the Wilton Road East pond on Nov. 20.

The Casagmo ponds — the Keeler Retention Pond and the Lawson Pond — were also previously walked on Nov. 20, Schnell said.

“They don’t necessarily have to dredge them now,” he said. “I think they plan on doing it next summer.”