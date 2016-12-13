Spending cap frustrates educators

The state’s municipal revenue sharing program, which caps budget spending increases at 2.5%, irked Board of Education members throughout their meeting Monday night as they wondered how the cap would affect ongoing conflicts like the possible closure of one of the town’s six elementary schools and reconfiguring the buses to start the high school at 8:30 a.m. — an hour later than its current 7:25 a.m. start time.

The eight-person board spent 25 minutes talking about the legislation in advance of Tuesday night’s tri-board meeting with the Board of Finance and Board of Selectmen.

Superintendent Dr. Karen Baldwin told the board that special education expenses, including court settlements and transportation, would be exempt under the revenue sharing program, but that they would have to take a long look at the current personnel budget.

“Teacher salaries and benefits currently make up around 80% of our budget,” said Dr. Baldwin, who added that the salaries alone are projected to rise by $2 million in the 2017-18 budget.

“This cap would place a severe limitation on us,” she said.

“Hopefully this doesn’t persist because it will decimate public education.”

Board member Mike Taylor asked what decimation would look like here in Ridgefield.

“Millions of dollars in reduction to meet the cap,” Dr. Baldwin said. “We’re talking about eliminating programs, increasing class size, slashing positions.”

Board chairwoman Fran Walton feared that the board would be violating contract agreements if they decide to cut teacher positions to save on salaries and benefits.

Several board members asked what the penalty would be if the town didn’t comply to the state’s mandate and went over budget.

“Loss of state grants,” said Dr. Baldwin, who estimated at least $500,000 would be deducted from the school’s budget in the first year with the possibility of more losses down the road.

One problem that Dr. Baldwin and Paul Hendrickson, the district’s business manager, have had with the legislation is understanding who monitors school districts and municipalities and makes sure they’re complying with the program’s spending cap.

“We don’t know that yet,” Dr. Baldwin told the board. “The state department has been very quiet.”

“What if we go over the budget? How long until we’re penalized? The state hasn’t given us any guidance to these questions,” Hendrickson said. “They haven’t been able to answer our questions.”

While Walton and board member David Cordisco said that the potential impact to the school system is “devastating,” they agreed that the board must comply with the legislation.

“We can’t build our budget this year without ignoring the cap,” Walton said. “Our town has to follow through…

“This is obviously a big shock to us.”