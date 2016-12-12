Girls hoop: Ridgefield tops Masuk in season opener

With its tenacious defense setting the tone, the Ridgefield High girls basketball team began the 2016-17 season by beating host Masuk, 55-32, in the opening round of the Masuk Tip-Off Tournament Monday night in Monroe.

The Tigers will now play conference rival Fairfield Warde in the tournament championship game Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Masuk High School. Warde routed Norwich Free Academy, 60-42, in the other first-round game Monday.

Senior guard/forward Grace Goodwin had 16 points to lead Ridgefield. Goodwin scored eight points in the opening half and then added eight more points in the third quarter.

Senior guard Julia Middlebrook contributed 13 points, hitting a three-pointer in the second period.

Elizabeth Middlebook (eight points), Caroline Curnal (seven points), Meaghan O’Hara (five points), Karley Smith (four points), and Claire Middlebrook (two points) also scored for the Tigers. Curnal got all her points in the second quarter.