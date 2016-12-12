Zoners set Jan. 10 hearing for ‘brew pub’

A zoning regulation amendment that would establish a new special permit use for a “brewery” and “brew pub” within the town’s B-2 commercial zone will receive a public hearing in front of the Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The commission formally received the amendment application at its Dec. 6 meeting without discussion, according to Assistant Town Planner Adam Schnell.

“There’s no current definition for brewery or brew pub that would allow the commission to approve a special permit application, if one was received, so what this does is establish that definition within that zone,” Schnell said.

“This doesn’t establish a brewery, but it allows them to apply for a special permit,” he said.

And that’s what Robert Kaye, owner Riverside Fence in Wilton and property at 137 Ethan Allen Highway (Route 7) in Ridgefield, did Friday, Dec. 9, at the town’s planning department.

Both applications — the zoning amendment and the request for a special permit — will receive a public hearing Jan. 10.

“They’ll go in together,” he said.

Kaye, whose fencing business also has an office in Ridgefield and shares the space with several other contractors at the multi-suite location on Route 7, went in front of the planners for a pre-submission concept meeting Oct. 4 to discuss the establishment of a brewery and potential zoning regulation amendments.

His attorney, Robert Jewell, told The Press that Kaye plans to own and operate the brewery with his son, and is pretty close to submitting an application to the town’s zoning office.

“It actually fits in with the existing regulations,” Jewell said. “But we’re trying to see if we need to extend the manufacturing use — that’s already part of the zone — to include brewing.”

The business, which is located behind La Pietra Custom Marble and Granite and Riverbend Wood Floor Co. at 139 Ethan Allen Highway, is in the town’s B2 commercial zone.

That means Kaye, a Redding resident, and his son are permitted to not only make the beer but sell it, too.

“His plan is to renovate about 300 square feet of the existing building back there and start making beer,” Jewell said.