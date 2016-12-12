The Ridgefield Press

Boehringer named a top LGBT workplace

By The Ridgefield Press on December 12, 2016 in Business, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

Boehringer Ingelheim has been designated as a best place to work for LGBT equality. For the ninth time, the company has received a perfect score on the 2017 Corporate Equality Index, a national report that measures workplace equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender employees, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

The 2017 index rated 1,043 businesses and Boehringer Ingelheim exceeded the criteria for a 100% score, one of 517 U.S. businesses that earned top marks this year.

