Education board to interview candidates, discuss school start times tonight

The Ridgefield Board of Education will host a special meeting Monday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Annex to interview candidates for the seat left vacated by Karen Sulzsinsky’s resignation last month.

The board will receive comments the Democratic candidates who’ve applied for the open position, as well as members of the public, at the beginning of the meeting before going into an executive session. After discussing the prospective candidates, the board will reconvene in public session and take action on the vacancy.

Following the special meeting, the board is slated to meet at its standard 7:30 start time, where it will is scheduled to discuss the town’s 2.5% spending cap, school closing (and the impact if the board takes no action), pushing back school start times and the process of changing the district’s transportation schedule, and the high school’s athletic fund.

Not scheduled on the agenda is health insurance presentation from Rob Fitzpatrick, which The Press previously reported was on Monday night’s agenda.

The board’s budget and finance committee is expected to receive that report at its meeting at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 in the Office of the Superintendent.

Listed on the agenda as an action item is the approval of the district’s secretaries contract.

The board is also expected to take action on the five-year capital improvement plan, which was presented at its last meeting on Nov. 28. The district’s technology director is asking for more than $500,000 to overhaul the broken and outdated phone system that has needed to be repaired dozens of time this year, including two weeks ago at the high school and Scotts Ridge Middle School.