Boys hockey preview: Ridgefield has its motivation

Based on its own lofty standards, the Ridgefield High boys hockey team has underachieved the past three seasons. The Tigers have not made it to the conference finals since winning back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013 and have also failed to advance past the state quarterfinals.

That relative lack of success is a source of motivation for this winter’s Ridgefield squad.

“As a team and as a program, the players are sick of what they consider mediocre results,” said head coach Shaun Gallagher. “Now they have to use that as a reason to put the work in.”

Although several mainstays graduated from last season’s 11-10-2 squad, the combination of talented returnees and skilled additions from non-high school programs should make the Tigers more formidable in 2016-17.

“I like what I have seen in the practices and our one scrimmage so far,” said Gallagher on Monday morning. “I think we will start the season with good intensity.”

Ridgefield will definitely start the season with depth: The Tigers can roll out four forward lines and three defensive pairings and not have any huge drop-offs.

The top line features Ridgefield’s most dynamic forward, senior Matteo van Wees, a winger who can skate and shoot. “He’s a special player,” said Gallagher about van Wees. “He’s ready to break out this season.”

Joining van Wees on the first line are two other seniors, winger Jeff Pracella and center Landon Byers. Pracella, another good skater and scoring threat, was a primary contributor last season, while Byers returns after playing with the Junior Rangers program.

“The top line moves the puck well,” said Gallagher. “They are going to be tough to shut down.”

Ridgefield’s second line of senior center Jack Stafford and sophomore wingers Nick Cullinan and Will Forrest could be just as productive. “The chemistry on that line has been amazing,” said Gallagher. “They are going to be fun to watch.”

Senior Joe Signorelli centers the third line, with juniors Charlie Luft and Kieran McGowan on the wings, while junior Del Irving is the center on the fourth line, flanked by wingers Ben Giangrosso (senior) and Matt Walker (sophomore).

With five starters back, Ridgefield’s defensive unit looks to be a major strength. According to Gallagher, senior Harrison Chuma (6’1″, 185 pounds) could be one of the FCIAC’s top blueliners. “He’s a big, strong, imposing player,” said Gallagher. “And he can skate and join the rush on offense.”

Seniors Jack McGeary (6’1″, 170) and Andrew Tregurtha (6’1″, 195) and junior Liam Galloway (6’2″, 220) provide a good mix of skill and physicality, and junior Ty Fujitani is among the team’s best skaters. A nice addition to the back line is senior Jonas Chang, who played with the Junior Rangers last season. Also expected to see time on defense is junior Tom Lombardozzi, who has moved up from the junior varsity.

In senior Sean Keegans, the Tigers have a goalie good enough to keep them in games even when they are outshot. “He’s poised and very, very competitive,” said Gallagher about Keegans. “He puts a lot of time and effort into all the small details and he does not get rattled.”

Notes: Sophomores Braeden McSpedon (forward/defense) and Simon van Wees (defense) will play on the JV but might also get into some varsity games.

Ridgefield opens the season this Saturday (Dec. 17, 1 p.m.) against traditional heavyweight Fairfield Prep at the Wonderland of Ice in Bridgeport. Prep lost to Darien in last season’s Division I state finals.

The Tigers play their first home game on Dec. 28 at 6:20 against Notre Dame-West Haven at the Winter Garden Ice Arena.

Last season, Ridgefield lost to Greenwich in both the FCIAC semifinals (3-0) and the Division I first round (5-4 in overtime).