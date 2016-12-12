Red Cross urges eligible donors to donate blood

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give the lifesaving gift of a blood donation in December, a time when donations decline but the needs of patients remain steady.

Barbara Coger will never forget the donors who gave the blood that her husband received during the holidays. “I have been donating blood for some time, but really started encouraging others to do so after my husband received a donation on Christmas Eve,” she said. “He had not been doing well and would not survive much longer, but with that extra boost, he was able to share a big smile with me on Christmas morning, something I will always cherish.”

Donors of all blood types are needed this holiday season to help ensure a sufficient supply for hospital patients. To encourage donations, all those who come to donate Dec. 22, 2016, through Jan. 8, 2017, will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to save time when donating.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Bridgeport

12/21: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Bridgeport Hospital, 267 Grant Street

12/21: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Bridgeport Hospital, 267 Grant Street

Brookfield

12/28: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., On Track Karting, 100 Silvermine Road

12/30: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Raymour & Flanigan, 14 Candlewood Lake Road

Brookfield Center

12/27: 1:30-6:30 p.m., First Assembly of God Church, 133 Junction Rd.

Danbury

12/22: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Danbury Hospital RSM, Hospital Avenue

12/24: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 18 Clapboard Ridge Rd.

12/28: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Ethan Allen Hotel, 21 Lake Avenue Extension

Fairfield

12/21: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Congregation Beth El, 1200 Fairfield Woods Road

12/31: 8 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Trinity St. Michael’s Church, 554 Tunxis Hill Road

Monroe

12/21: noon-5 p.m., Dunkin Donuts / Baskin Robbins, 135 Main Street

Newtown

12/29: 1-6 p.m., Newtown Municipal, 3 Primrose Street

Norwalk

12/16: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Norwalk Hospital, Maple Street

12/20: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Avalon – East Norwalk, 8 Norden Place

Shelton

12/19: 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Perkin Elmer Corporation, 710 Bridgeport Avenue

12/30: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., R.D. Scinto Towers, 2 Corporate Drive

Stamford

12/17: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Tully Health Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Court

12/24: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Tully Health Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Court

12/31: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Tully Health Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Court

Stratford

12/21: 1:30-6:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 2600 Main Street

Trumbull

12/17: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Nichols United Methodist Church, 35 Shelton Road

12/30: 1-6 p.m., St. Theresa Parish, 5301 Main Street

Wilton

12/19: 1-6:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd.