Watch: 2016-17 Darien winter sports previews

Watch interviews with Darien High School’s 2016-17 winter sports captains, who joined us on the HAN Network’s Winter FCIAC Tour.

Before we start covering the FCIAC’s games this season, we piled into the HAN Cruiser and set out to visit all 17 schools in the Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference. Our fifth stop was in Darien on Thursday, Dec. 8.

HAN Network sports director Frank Granito talked with the Blue Wave’s hockey, indoor track, swimming, basketball, squash, gymnastics, skiing, cheerleading and wrestling captains. You can watch those interviews below. (On the bottom of the page, you can see our December live sports schedule and more about how to watch HAN Network.)

Darien Boys Hockey captains: Harry Congdon, Max Romeyn and Tom Sulger

Darien Girls Hockey captains: Emily Gianunzio, Cassidy Schiff and Courtney Lowe

Darien Girls Indoor Track & Field captains: Katie Greco, Jillian Clements and Julia Ford

Darien Boys Indoor Track & Field captains: Jason Flynn and Keenan Warble

Darien Gymnastics captain: Sam Aparicio

Darien ski team captains: Brook Daley, Carly Schoudel, Maggie Skeats and William Brandon

Darien Girls Basketball captains: Chrissie Fiore, Katie Ramsay and Megan Hobbs

Darien Boys Squash captains: Walker Wind, Will Granath and Harrison Gill

Darien Girls Squash captains: Mia Dursht and Sarah Bowditch

Darien Wrestling captain: Brandon Yarish

Darien Boys Swimming & Diving captains: Jimmy Terhune, Tahj Thompson, J.W. Keever and Timmy Luz

Darien Cheerleading captain: Ashley Amirasakis

This winter on HAN

The HAN Network’s winter sports season kicks off with a boys ice hockey doubleheader on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the newly minted Darien Ice House. Watch defending state champion Darien take on Hamden after New Canaan plays Notre Dame-West Haven. Coverage that Saturday begins at 3:40 p.m. on HAN.Network.

Live on HAN this December!

🏒 New Canaan vs. Notre Dame-West Haven boys hockey

🏒 Darien vs. Hamden boys hockey

🏀 Fairfield Warde at Ridgefield girls basketball

🏒 Greenwich at Stamford-Westhill-Staples girls hockey

🏒 Darien vs. New Canaan boys hockey

🏀 Norwalk Boys Basketball Holiday Tournament (featuring Brien McMahon)

You can check out the rest of the schedule, featuring ice hockey, basketball, wrestling, indoor track and field and the FCIAC cheerleading championships, here (which is still being finalized). We’ll be adding more games in January based on the best matchups in the league.

During the fall season, HAN Network had more than 500,000 viewers streamed live Connecticut sports, news, lifestyle programming and more at HAN.Network and our partner websites.

