Storm aftermath: Schools, trains and businesses delayed Monday morning

The winter storm that traveled through Ridgefield Sunday night and early Monday morning has left city commuters wishing they were still in bed and local students rejoicing that they’re allowed to stay in theirs for an extra two hours.

The Ridgefield Public School system is operating on a two-hour delay Monday, Dec. 12. High schoolers will be the first ones to head back in at 9:25 a.m. this morning, starting what will be an abbreviated day for both students and all faculty members.

As for those weary travels, Metro North has announced that its Harlem Line, which service those heading from the Katonah station into Grand Central, will be operating on 20-30 minute delays this morning. The delays are being caused by a disabled train near the Melrose station, according to Metro North’s Twitter handle.

New Haven Line service is also experiencing delays of 20-30 minutes with some eastbound trains not making stops at the Fordham station. The New Haven Line serves any residents who leave town from Branchville heading into Stamford and then the city.

For Metro North schedules visit http://mta.info or call 511 CT customers please call 1-877-690-5114

Trains and schools aren’t the only ones operating on delays this morning: the Chamber of Commerce has announced it will be opening an hour later at 10 a.m.

Town Hall will open without delay at 8:30 a.m.