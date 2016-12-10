Darien downs Ridgefield, 28-7, in state finals

Unable to run the ball and with quarterback Drew Fowler under continuous pressure all afternoon, the Ridgefield High football team became Darien’s latest conquest Saturday afternoon.
The top-seeded Blue Wave scored the first four touchdowns and went on to beat seventh-seed Ridgefield, 28-7, in the Class LL state championship game at Ken Strong Stadium in West Haven.
It was the second consecutive Class LL title for Darien, which is now undefeated (26-0) over the past two seasons.
“We ran up against a team that was doing things we couldn’t keep up with in this point and time,” said Ridgefield head coach Kevin Callahan about Darien, which ended the season with a 13-0 record. “We’re proud to be here, but that’s a fantastic team and certainly very deserving of back-to-back [Class] LL championships.”
Darien’s most dominating unit was its defensive line. Led by defensive end Quinn Fay (four sacks), the Blue Wave sacked Fowler seven times and harassed him throughout the game.
“With that pass rush, you have to get the ball out early,” said Callahan. “You can see, the way they played defense, they played everything within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. So they were trying to take away the quick stuff. If you’re going to throw the ball over 10 yards over the line of scrimmage you need time, and they don’t give you time.”
“We knew that they could sling the ball all over the place and they’ve had receivers that are second to none,” said Darien head coach Rob Trifone about Fowler and Ridgefield’s vaunted spread offense. “We thought we would pressure Fowler like you saw. No one stopped our front four yet this year. We were pretty confident we could keep pressure on them, which I thought was the key to the game.”
Ridgefield (10-3) won the opening toss and opted to kickoff to Darien. Starting from their own 40, the Blue Wave embarked on an 11-play drive that ended with Brian Peters’ 14-yard touchdown pass to running back Finlay Collins for a quick 7-0 lead.
The Tigers began their first possession with a bang. On first down from the Ridgefield 23-yard line, Fowler threw a pass over the middle to Chris Longo, who made the catch and galloped all the way to the Darien 15-yard line for a gain of 62 yards. But Darien’s Tim Herget (more to come about him) then intercepted a pass at the goal line to stop the drive.
Ridgefield got the ball back when Aidan Spearman picked off Peters a few plays later, giving the Tigers the ball at the Blue Wave’s 46-yard line.
Fowler connected with Shane Palmer for a gain of 29 yards down to the Darien 17, and a penalty moved the Tigers just inside the 10-yard line. Fowler ran for a first down at the six-yard line, but an incomplete pass and two sacks forced Ridgefield back to its 19. Petros Papadopoulos came up short on a 37-yard field goal attempt, keeping the Tigers scoreless.
“Obviously you saw we didn’t have an ability run the ball against them and we got into our passing game,” said Callahan. “The quarterback is getting harassed. I give the kid (Fowler) credit for keeping a level head as many times as he was rushed, pressured and hit.”
Darien took over and drove into Ridgefield territory before Peters found Spencer Jarecke open on a pass play. Jarecke, however, was hit by Thomas Formus and the ball squirted free, with linebacker Noah Isaacson recovering for the Tigers at their own 22-yard line.
After a series of punts, Darien added its second touchdown in the final minute of the first half. On second and four from the Ridgefield 11-yard line, Peters sent a short pass in the flat to Herget, who used fancy footwork to elude two defenders and get into the end zone. The extra point gave the Blue Wave a 14-0 lead at the break.
Ridgefield received the second-half kickoff and advanced from its own 27 to Darien’s 22-yard line on completions to Collin Lowe (1o yards) and Longo (28 yards), followed by Fowler’s gain of 11 yards on a quarterback keeper. But Herget then made another big play, intercepting a pass at Darien’s 12-yard line.
“Their defense was probably the best defense we’ve played all year,” said Fowler. “They didn’t make any mistakes; unfortunately, we made some and they capitalized.”
Herget struck again four plays later, snaring a pass from Peters and racing into the end zone for a 65-yard touchdown and a 21-0 Darien advantage with 8:14 left in the third quarter.
With under three minutes to go in the period, Ridgefield forced a punt and started from its own 30-yard line. A 13-yard pass to Longo and two runs by Fowler — for gains of 12 and nine yards — moved the Tigers to the Darien 36. On a third-and-one play, Fowler dropped back to throw a screen pass to the right side. Darien’s Nick Green read the play, picked off the pass, and sprinted untouched into the end zone, extending the Blue Wave’s lead to 28-0.
Ridgefield’s only points came on its first possession of the final quarter. From their own 35, the Tigers used two passes to Matt Lombardo, a six-yard run by Fowler, and a 12-yard pass to Lowe to reach the Darien 35. A roughing-the-passer penalty gave Ridgefield a first down at the Darien 20, and Fowler then found Lowe for an 11-yard completion that set up a fourth and one at the Darien 11-yard line.
Fowler ran for the first down and then fired a 10-yard touchdown pass to Palmer, who was cutting across the Darien end zone. Papadopoulos added the extra point to make the score 28-7 with 7:19 remaining.
The Tigers got the ball back one more time but were unable to convert a fourth and 12 from their own 28. Darien took over on downs and ran out the clock to complete its second straight unbeaten season.
Press Sports Reporter Rich Kaufman contributed reporting to this story.