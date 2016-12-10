Football team receives spirited sendoff, escort down Main Street (VIDEO)

More than 200 residents lined up Main Street Saturday morning to cheer on the Ridgefield High School football team on their way to the Class LL state championship game in West Haven.
The Tigers, who received a police escort courtesy of the Ridgefield Police Department, face undefeated and top-seeded Darien in the state final contest, which kicks off at 2:30 p.m.
Ridgefield won a 44-41 stunner Monday against Shelton, rallying late in the fourth quarter to become the third team in program history to make it to the state championship game.
The Tigers previously won in 1983 and 2002.
Note: The Ridgefield Press will be sending updates throughout the game on Twitter @ridgefieldpress