FCIAC honors for nine Ridgefield swimmers

Nine members of the Ridgefield High girls swimming and diving team have earned All-Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference honors for the 2016 fall season.
The Tigers won the conference title for the first time in program history and then went on to finish second at both the Class LL and State Open meets.
Based on performances at the conference championship, Ridgefield had seven swimmers make the All-FCIAC first team: Marcie Maguire, Lindsey Gordon, Anna Turner, Hannah Snyder, Micaela O’Malley, Elissa Clancy, and Emma Brody.
Ridgefield had three first-place individual finishes at the FCIAC meet, as Maguire won the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke, and Gordon triumphed in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Maguire, Clancy, Gordon and Snyder combined to win the 200 medley relay, while O’Malley, Turner, Maguire and Snyder teamed to place first in the 400 freestyle relay.
Turner was second in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle; Snyder finished second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 50 freestyle; and O’Malley was third in the 100 freestyle.
Turner, O’Malley, Brody and Gordon were second in the 200 freestyle relay.
Making the All-FCIAC second team were Julia Weiner and Jenna Leonard. Weiner finished fourth in the 100 backstroke and Leonard was fourth in the 100 breaststroke.
First Team
Marcie Maguire, Ridgefield – 200 Free, 100 Back, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay
Anna Turner, Ridgefield – 200 Free, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay
Caroline Sweeney, New Canaan – 200 Free
Kaki Christensen, Darien – 200 IM, 100 Free
Willow Woods, Staples – 200 IM, 100 Breast, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay
Esme Hunter, Staples – 200 IM, 100 Back, 400 Free Relay
Sarah Grinalds, Ludlowe – 50 Free, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay
Lily Kernaghan, Ludlowe – 50 Free, 200 Free Relay
Hannah Snyder, Ridgefield – 50 free, 100 Free, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay
Marissa Healy, Staples – 100 Fly, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay
Kelly Montesi, Greenwich – 100 Fly
Katherine Thornton, Ludlowe – 100 Fly, 200 Free Relay
Micaela O’Malley, Ridgefield – 100 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay
Emma Kauffeld, Wilton – 500 Free
Mackenzie Healy, Staples – 100 Back, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay
Lindsey Gordon, Ridgefield – 100 Breast, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay
Ellen Holmquist, Wilton – 100 Breast
Elissa Clancy, Ridgefield – 200 Medley Relay
Mia Fraas, Staples – 200 Medley Relay
Megan Phelan, Ludlowe – 200 Free Relay
Emma Brody, Ridgefield – 200 Free Relay
Annabelle Pollack, Greenwich – Diving
Katie Kushner, New Canaan – Diving
Saylor Kirsch, Greenwich – Diving
Second Team
Emily Warner, Greenwich – 200 Free, 400 Free Relay
Olivia Fassett, McMahon/Norwalk – 200 IM, 100 Breast, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay
Katie Czulewicz, McMahon/Norwalk – 50 free, 100 Free, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay
Emma Babashak, Wilton – 100 Fly, 500 Free, 400 Free Relay
Ashley Calderon, McMahon/Norwalk – 100 Fly, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay
Michelle Kennedy, Staples – 500 Free
Carly Rutledge, Darien – 500 Free
Julia Weiner, Ridgefield – 100 Back
Katy Saladin, Warde – 100 Back
Hannah Arman, Ludlowe – 100 Back
Jenna Leonard, Ridgefield – 100 Breast
Leila Hastings, Wilton – 100 Breast
Phoebe Slaughter, Darien – 200 Medley Relay
Isabel Blaze, Darien – 200 Medley Relay
Leigh Harrison, Darien – 200 Medley Relay
Hayley Linder, McMahon/Norwalk – 200 Medley Relay
Lauren Daignault, McMahon/Norwalk – 200 Free Relay
Morgan Dill, Wilton – 200 Free Relay
Katie Stevenson, Wilton – 200 Free Relay
Taylor Loud, Wilton – 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay
Julia Merrill, Greenwich – 400 Free Relay
Kortney Knudsen, Greenwich – 400 Free Relay
Allison Courtney, Wilton – Diving
Shannon Daine, Trinity – Diving
Maddie Muldoon, Greenwich – Diving