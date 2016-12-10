FCIAC honors for nine Ridgefield swimmers

Nine members of the Ridgefield High girls swimming and diving team have earned All-Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference honors for the 2016 fall season.

The Tigers won the conference title for the first time in program history and then went on to finish second at both the Class LL and State Open meets.

Based on performances at the conference championship, Ridgefield had seven swimmers make the All-FCIAC first team: Marcie Maguire, Lindsey Gordon, Anna Turner, Hannah Snyder, Micaela O’Malley, Elissa Clancy, and Emma Brody.

Ridgefield had three first-place individual finishes at the FCIAC meet, as Maguire won the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke, and Gordon triumphed in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Maguire, Clancy, Gordon and Snyder combined to win the 200 medley relay, while O’Malley, Turner, Maguire and Snyder teamed to place first in the 400 freestyle relay.

Turner was second in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle; Snyder finished second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 50 freestyle; and O’Malley was third in the 100 freestyle.

Turner, O’Malley, Brody and Gordon were second in the 200 freestyle relay.

Making the All-FCIAC second team were Julia Weiner and Jenna Leonard. Weiner finished fourth in the 100 backstroke and Leonard was fourth in the 100 breaststroke.

Complete All-FCIAC first and second teams:

First Team Marcie Maguire, Ridgefield – 200 Free, 100 Back, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay Anna Turner, Ridgefield – 200 Free, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay Caroline Sweeney, New Canaan – 200 Free Kaki Christensen, Darien – 200 IM, 100 Free Willow Woods, Staples – 200 IM, 100 Breast, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay Esme Hunter, Staples – 200 IM, 100 Back, 400 Free Relay Sarah Grinalds, Ludlowe – 50 Free, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay Lily Kernaghan, Ludlowe – 50 Free, 200 Free Relay Hannah Snyder, Ridgefield – 50 free, 100 Free, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay Marissa Healy, Staples – 100 Fly, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay Kelly Montesi, Greenwich – 100 Fly Katherine Thornton, Ludlowe – 100 Fly, 200 Free Relay Micaela O’Malley, Ridgefield – 100 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay Emma Kauffeld, Wilton – 500 Free Mackenzie Healy, Staples – 100 Back, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay Lindsey Gordon, Ridgefield – 100 Breast, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay Ellen Holmquist, Wilton – 100 Breast Elissa Clancy, Ridgefield – 200 Medley Relay Mia Fraas, Staples – 200 Medley Relay Megan Phelan, Ludlowe – 200 Free Relay Emma Brody, Ridgefield – 200 Free Relay Annabelle Pollack, Greenwich – Diving Katie Kushner, New Canaan – Diving Saylor Kirsch, Greenwich – Diving Second Team Emily Warner, Greenwich – 200 Free, 400 Free Relay Olivia Fassett, McMahon/Norwalk – 200 IM, 100 Breast, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay Katie Czulewicz, McMahon/Norwalk – 50 free, 100 Free, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay Emma Babashak, Wilton – 100 Fly, 500 Free, 400 Free Relay Ashley Calderon, McMahon/Norwalk – 100 Fly, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay Michelle Kennedy, Staples – 500 Free Carly Rutledge, Darien – 500 Free Julia Weiner, Ridgefield – 100 Back Katy Saladin, Warde – 100 Back Hannah Arman, Ludlowe – 100 Back Jenna Leonard, Ridgefield – 100 Breast Leila Hastings, Wilton – 100 Breast Phoebe Slaughter, Darien – 200 Medley Relay Isabel Blaze, Darien – 200 Medley Relay Leigh Harrison, Darien – 200 Medley Relay Hayley Linder, McMahon/Norwalk – 200 Medley Relay Lauren Daignault, McMahon/Norwalk – 200 Free Relay Morgan Dill, Wilton – 200 Free Relay Katie Stevenson, Wilton – 200 Free Relay Taylor Loud, Wilton – 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay Julia Merrill, Greenwich – 400 Free Relay Kortney Knudsen, Greenwich – 400 Free Relay Allison Courtney, Wilton – Diving Shannon Daine, Trinity – Diving Maddie Muldoon, Greenwich – Diving