FCIAC honors for nine Ridgefield swimmers

By Tim Murphy on December 10, 2016

Nine members of the Ridgefield High girls swimming and diving team have earned All-Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference honors for the 2016 fall season.

The Tigers won the conference title for the first time in program history and then went on to finish second at both the Class LL and State Open meets.

Based on performances at the conference championship, Ridgefield had seven swimmers make the All-FCIAC first team: Marcie Maguire, Lindsey Gordon, Anna Turner, Hannah Snyder, Micaela O’Malley, Elissa Clancy, and Emma Brody.

Ridgefield had three first-place individual finishes at the FCIAC meet, as Maguire won the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke, and Gordon triumphed in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Maguire, Clancy, Gordon and Snyder combined to win the 200 medley relay, while O’Malley, Turner, Maguire and Snyder teamed to place first in the 400 freestyle relay.

Turner was second in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle; Snyder finished second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 50 freestyle; and O’Malley was third in the 100 freestyle.

Turner, O’Malley, Brody and Gordon were second in the 200 freestyle relay.

Making the All-FCIAC second team were Julia Weiner and Jenna Leonard. Weiner finished fourth in the 100 backstroke and Leonard was fourth in the 100 breaststroke.

Complete All-FCIAC first and second teams:

First Team

Marcie Maguire, Ridgefield – 200 Free, 100 Back, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay

Anna Turner, Ridgefield – 200 Free, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

Caroline Sweeney, New Canaan – 200 Free

Kaki Christensen, Darien – 200 IM, 100 Free

Willow Woods, Staples – 200 IM, 100 Breast, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay

Esme Hunter, Staples – 200 IM, 100 Back, 400 Free Relay

Sarah Grinalds, Ludlowe – 50 Free, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay

Lily Kernaghan, Ludlowe – 50 Free, 200 Free Relay

Hannah Snyder, Ridgefield – 50 free, 100 Free, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay

Marissa Healy, Staples – 100 Fly, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay

Kelly Montesi, Greenwich – 100 Fly

Katherine Thornton, Ludlowe – 100 Fly, 200 Free Relay

Micaela O’Malley, Ridgefield – 100 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

Emma Kauffeld, Wilton – 500 Free

Mackenzie Healy, Staples – 100 Back, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay

Lindsey Gordon, Ridgefield – 100 Breast, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay

Ellen Holmquist, Wilton – 100 Breast

Elissa Clancy, Ridgefield – 200 Medley Relay

Mia Fraas, Staples – 200 Medley Relay

Megan Phelan, Ludlowe – 200 Free Relay

Emma Brody, Ridgefield – 200 Free Relay

Annabelle Pollack, Greenwich – Diving

Katie Kushner, New Canaan – Diving

Saylor Kirsch, Greenwich – Diving

Second Team

Emily Warner, Greenwich – 200 Free, 400 Free Relay

Olivia Fassett, McMahon/Norwalk – 200 IM, 100 Breast, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay

Katie Czulewicz, McMahon/Norwalk – 50 free, 100 Free, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay

Emma Babashak, Wilton – 100 Fly, 500 Free, 400 Free Relay

Ashley Calderon, McMahon/Norwalk – 100 Fly, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay

Michelle Kennedy, Staples – 500 Free

Carly Rutledge, Darien – 500 Free

Julia Weiner, Ridgefield – 100 Back

Katy Saladin, Warde – 100 Back

Hannah Arman, Ludlowe – 100 Back

Jenna Leonard, Ridgefield – 100 Breast

Leila Hastings, Wilton – 100 Breast

Phoebe Slaughter, Darien – 200 Medley Relay

Isabel Blaze, Darien – 200 Medley Relay

Leigh Harrison, Darien – 200 Medley Relay

Hayley Linder, McMahon/Norwalk – 200 Medley Relay

Lauren Daignault, McMahon/Norwalk – 200 Free Relay

Morgan Dill, Wilton – 200 Free Relay

Katie Stevenson, Wilton – 200 Free Relay

Taylor Loud, Wilton – 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

Julia Merrill, Greenwich – 400 Free Relay

Kortney Knudsen, Greenwich – 400 Free Relay

Allison Courtney, Wilton – Diving

Shannon Daine, Trinity – Diving

Maddie Muldoon, Greenwich – Diving

Tim Murphy

