Below are the stories we are following on Dec. 9, 2016:

A Waterbury woman was arrested for stealing packages in Shelton. Shelton Police were dispatched to Aspetuck Village Thursday, Dec. 8 on a report of a woman taking packages that were left outside by a UPS delivery driver.

In New Canaan, developer M2 Partners has discovered that three people were buried on the property that was recently approved for the development of Merritt Village.

Just in time for online Christmas shopping, the Wilton Police Department has created a safe zone for buyers and sellers to meet and exchange their goods for money.

Monroe First Selectman Steve Vavrek called on the town to help the Food Pantry at the end of November after learning that there was a 30% drop in donations.

Those looking to cheer on the Ridgefield High School football team as it heads to West Haven High School’s Ken Strong Stadium for Saturday afternoon’s Class LL state championship game against No. 1 seeded Darien will have an opportunity to line up on the sidewalks of Main Street at 11:15 a.m.