The Ridgefield Press

One last stop: Bridge work to cause alternating one-way traffic Tuesday and Wednesday before holiday break

By The Ridgefield Press on December 9, 2016 in Community, Happenings, Lead News, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

Work will go Saturday and Monday at the state’s Route 35 bridge project by the Fox Hill condominiums, and on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and Wednesday, Dec. 14, drivers can expect lines of waiting traffic at the site, as “alternating one-way traffic” is planned.

The traffic situation on Saturday and Monday should be back to “brief interruptions,” not the long lines for alternating one-way traffic that will delay drivers during the middle of next week.

Ryan Wodjenski of the State Department of Transportation notified the town of the plans by the contractor on the job, Baier Construction, in an email Friday morning, Dec. 9.

Wodjenski said that Baier also expects for brief interruptions next Thursday, Dec. 15, and Friday, Dec. 16, before the construction site goes on a two-week holiday break to promote Ridgefield’s commercial districts. 

 

Related posts:

  1. Holidays will mean a pause to alternating one-way traffic
  2. Alternating one-way traffic to slow down Route 35 drivers next week
  3. Delays continue for Route 35 bridge project
  4. Work this Saturday at Route 35 bridge

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Tri-board Tuesday: 2.5% spending cap will spur discussion Next Post Schools project year-end balance of $81,600
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress