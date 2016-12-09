Work will go Saturday and Monday at the state’s Route 35 bridge project by the Fox Hill condominiums, and on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and Wednesday, Dec. 14, drivers can expect lines of waiting traffic at the site, as “alternating one-way traffic” is planned.

The traffic situation on Saturday and Monday should be back to “brief interruptions,” not the long lines for alternating one-way traffic that will delay drivers during the middle of next week.

Ryan Wodjenski of the State Department of Transportation notified the town of the plans by the contractor on the job, Baier Construction, in an email Friday morning, Dec. 9.

Wodjenski said that Baier also expects for brief interruptions next Thursday, Dec. 15, and Friday, Dec. 16, before the construction site goes on a two-week holiday break to promote Ridgefield’s commercial districts.