On Saturday, Ridgefield will try to accomplish something no other high school football team in Connecticut has been able to over the past two seasons: Beat Darien.
The Blue Wave (12-0) enters tomorrow’s Class LL state championship game (2:30 p.m., Ken Strong Stadium in West Haven) against Ridgefield on a 23-game winning streak. Darien, which beat Shelton, 39-7, in last year’s Class LL title contest, last lost to New Canaan, 21-20, in the 2014 Class L-Large state finals.
“This is a very complete team,” said Ridgefield head coach Kevin Callahan when asked about Darien. “If you work on stopping Plan A they go to Plan B, which is just as good. We have a big challenge ahead of us.”
While top-seed Darien has dominated its first two Class LL playoff games, routing eighth-seed Greenwich, 29-3, in the quarterfinals and third-seed Southington, 38-7, in the semifinals, the seventh-seeded Tigers have needed two stirring comebacks to reach the finals. Ridgefield (10-2) recovered from an early 21-7 deficit to beat second-seed West Haven, 28-21, in the quarterfinals and then rallied from a 41-31 deficit in the final five minutes to stun sixth-seed Shelton, 44-41, in the semifinals.
Callahan said his team can’t bank on another comeback against Darien.
“We have to keep the game close,” he said. “If they open a big lead it’s going to be extremely difficult to get back in the game.”
One point of emphasis for the Tigers is fending off Darien’s voracious pass rush, led by ends Quinn Fay (12 sacks) and Cord Fox (10 sacks).
“(Ridgefield quarterback) Drew (Fowler) has to get the ball out early,” said Callahan. “Fortunately for us, he is pretty good at doing that.”
Fowler (1,738 yards passing, 22 touchdowns) and the Tigers will once again look to exploit match-up advantages provided by tall and talented wide receivers Chris Longo and Collin Lowe. Longo, a 6’3″ senior, has 73 receptions for 1,047 yards and seven TDs, while Lowe, a 6’5″ senior, has 43 receptions for 719 yards and 11 TDs.
Ridgefield’s other primary offensive weapon is senior running back Shane Palmer, who has 969 rushing yards and 731 receiving yards and has scored 22 touchdowns.
“I would not underestimate this team … they are playing as well as anyone in the state right now,” said Darien head coach Rob Trifone to The Darien Times about Ridgefield. “They are very dangerous and have by far the best set of receivers in the state. Our secondary has to have the game of their life versus these very talented receivers.”
Darien, however, is also stocked with playmakers. Quarterback Brian Peters has thrown for more than 3,000 yards and 31 touchdowns; featured back Finlay Collins has run for 786 yards and 12 touchdowns and caught 29 passes for another 411 yards; and receivers Tim Herget (35 catches) and Nick Green (32 catches) have combined for more than 1100 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.
“I think they have passed the ball 318 times and run the ball 321 times,” said Callahan. “That’s balance.”
Defensively, the Tigers will look for linemen Brian Williams, John Schneider and Jackson Mitchell to contain and open gaps for hybrid strong safeties Tommy MacMannis and Aidan Spearman and linebackers Alex Cali, Patrick Lang, and Noah Isaacson (team-high six sacks) to swarm to the ball. Ridgefield does have excellent cover corners in Luke Gaydos and Will Carpenter and an opportunistic free safety in Thomas Formus, who reads the game well.
“We’ve given up some points and yards on defense, but we have shown a knack for making plays at keys moments,” said Callahan. “We will probably need to make some more big defensive plays on Saturday.”
If the Tigers can keep the game close going into the final quarter, their lack of reliance on two-way starters might be beneficial. While Darien has a number of key players who seldom leave the field, Ridgefield has just one player (Gaydos, a cornerback and receiver) who could be called a true two-way starter.
“That’s something that I think has helped us late in games,” said Callahan, about his team’s ability to give starters a breather. “But in order for it to be a factor, we need to keep the game close.”