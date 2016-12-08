Marie Boyd, resident’s mother

Marie A. Boyd of Jeffersonville, N.Y., a homemaker and mother of Therese VandeMerlen of Ridgefield, died on Dec. 6, at Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris, N.Y.

The daughter of the late Peter A. and Marie T. Long Dugan, she was born September 3, 1927 in the Bronx. She was the widow of Louis “Bud” Boyd, who died in 2005.

Besides her Ridgefield daughter, she is survived by children: Thomas R. Boyd and his wife, Miriam, of Williamsport, Pa.; William M. Boyd of Jeffersonville; Michael L. Boyd and his wife, Barbara, of Kansas City, Mo.; Christopher Boyd of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; Jeffrey Boyd and his wife, Pamela, of Naples, Fla., and Craig R. Boyd and his wife, Sandi, of Jeffersonville.

She is also survived by her brother, Peter Dugan, of the Beechwoods, N.Y.; 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son-in-law, Charles VandeMerlen.

Services were Dec. 10 in Jeffersonville. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinsons Disease Research at The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown MD 21741-5014 or The Alzheimers Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., NY, NY 10001.

