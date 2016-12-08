Football team to receive police escort down Main Street Saturday morning

Those looking to cheer on the Ridgefield High School football team as it heads to West Haven High School’s Ken Strong Stadium for Saturday afternoon’s Class LL state championship game against No. 1 seeded Darien will have an opportunity to line up on the sidewalks of Main Street at 11:15 a.m.
The Tigers, who overcame a fourth quarter deficit Monday night to beat Shelton 44-41 in the state semifinals, will receive a police escort from the high school through town, according to Booster Club President Elizabeth Isaacson and Ridgefield Police Capt. Jeff Kreitz.
“We’re trying to have fans holding signs beginning at the green next to Prime Burger, in front of CVS, and running all the way down to the fountain,” Isaacson told The Press Thursday, Dec. 8.
The team buses are expected to exit the high school at 11:15 and arrive in town shortly before 11:30.
After the tour through town, parents and fans are planning on heading straight to a rally outside of the stadium in West Haven that’s set to take place around 1 p.m. The game kicks off 90 minutes later at 2:30.
Saturday marks the Tigers third trip to the state championship game. The program previously won states in 1983 and 2002 —a tradition that Isaacson and the rest of the boosters hope to carry on this week.
“We’re going to follow everything they did in 2002 to the ‘T,'” Isaacson said. “And that includes the police escort Saturday through town.”
She added that she welcomes all residents to make signs and bring them to the rally through town Saturday morning.
“We have extras that we’re going to use as lawn signs,” she said.
As for the cops who are making the spectacle a reality, Isaacson said that the department “would do this for any team that asks.”
“They’re always so supportive,” she said. “And they’re happy to celebrate with us…
“We’re so appreciate of the support all around town,” she added. “It’s very exciting.”
Capt. Kreitz said that Saturday’s escort is dependent on calls for service which take priority.
“Good luck and GO TIGERS from all the members of the Ridgefield PD,” he said.