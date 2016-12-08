Le Chateau to open again in October 2017

Le Chateau, the fine dining French restaurant that closed its doors in February 2015, will reopen exclusively for private events Oct. 28, 2017.

Recently purchased by Elegant Banquets LLC of Brookfield, Le Chateau will be completely renovated and expanded over the next 10 months to include a new 5,000-plus square feet ballroom that can fit up to 265 people.

“There is no other property in this area where you can experience the beauty and history of an estate like Le Chateau, which has the modern updates of a brand new facility, all in a completely private setting,” said Sarah Schiller, Le Chateau’s sales director.

After more than four decades of serving local residents across the border in South Salem, Le Chateau will keep its name but shift its focus to cater weddings, fundraising events and other private functions.

“The name will stay the same, and I think that’s definitely helpful,” said Schiller. “This is a special place — it’s a venue and a location that the local community really embraces.”

Le Chateau was commissioned by J.P. Morgan in 1907 as a gift for his pastor and friend, the Rev. William S. Rainsford. Originally called Savin Rock, the country retreat was designed by Atterbury & Atterbury, prominent architects of the day.

“Everyone’s excited to bring it back to life,” Schiller said.

Note: Le Chateau (www.lechateaubanquets.com) belongs to the Elegant Banquets family of facilities that have been hosting events since 1986. The company’s four Connecticut properties include The Riverview (www.riverviewcatering.com) in Simsbury, CT, The Waterview (www.waterviewcatering.com) in Monroe, CT, and The Candlewood Inn (www.thecandlewoodinn.com) and The Fox Hill Inn (www.thefoxhillinn.com), both located in Brookfield, CT.