Christmas concert by Diocesan Youth Choir Dec. 18

Arise and Shine, the annual Christmas Concert by the Diocesan Youth Choir is set for Sunday Dec. 18, at 6 p.m., at the Klein Memorial Auditorium in Bridgeport.

Under the direction of Mary Bozzuti-Higgins of Wilton, the 75-member choir will present a program of Christmas songs and chants from different ages and cultures.

The choir will reprise some of last year’s favorites such as the Arise and Shine, Dark is the Silent Night, and Siyahamba, as well as introduce some new Christmas music.

This year, the choir will be accompanied by noted area musicians Clay Zambo on piano; Jessica Raposo, flute; Dr. Ralph Kirmser, oboe; Nick Loafman, trumpet; and Tom Foote, percussion

Special guest Adrienne Reedy, a well-known Gospel singer, will be featured in two selections, Do You Hear What I Hear? and Christmas Glory, Halleluiah!

Selected readings will be read by choir members in Vietnamese, Spanish, Igbo and English.

The Diocese Youth Choir (C4Y) was formed in 2015 at the request of Bishop Frank J. Caggiano and in response to the recent diocesan Synod, which called for engaging and inspiring youth in the faith. It includes youth from more than 35 parishes throughout Fairfield County. Last year’s Christmas concert inspired more than 1,000 people.

Ticket prices are $10, students, $15 adults.

Purchase online at theklein.org or by calling 800-424-0160.