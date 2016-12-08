High school students must register by Dec. 21 for CT STEM Fair

The Connecticut STEM Foundation, Inc. (CTSTEM) and the Connecticut Science and Engineering Fair (CSEF) have expanded their partnership to provide more opportunities for high school students studying STEM in Connecticut.

For 15 years CTSTEM has held an annual science fair, the CT STEM Fair. This year the CT STEM Fair has become a regionally affiliated fair of the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), and now can send up to three students directly to ISEF.

By regionalizing with ISEF, the CT STEM Fair offers students in Fairfield and New Haven Counties two opportunities to qualify for ISEF, either directly or by way of CSEF.

Through the partnership, all students who participate in the CT STEM Fair, in the category of completed projects, are eligible to enter in the CSEF. In fact, CTSTEM sponsors six of its winners to participate in the CSEF. CT STEM Fair, as an ISEF affiliated fair, increases the number of potential Connecticut students who can participate in ISEF from seven to 10.

In order to participate in the CT STEM Fair, students must register by Dec. 21 at ctstemfoundation.org. Additional information about the fair, CTSTEM, and the collaboration with CSEF, may also be found on the website.

Ziaul Mannan, CT STEM Fair Director, said, “We are thrilled to be able to offer students in our region who participate in the CT STEM Fair a chance to go directly to ISEF. It took a lot of hard work and cooperation among ISEF, CSEF, and the Connecticut STEM Foundation to make this happen.”

Matt Miller, Board Chair of the Connecticut STEM Foundation added, “Participation in ISEF can be a transformative experience. Offering this chance to our students is a great accomplishment for us.”

Bob Wisner, CSEF Fair Director and Board Chair, said “CSEF is delighted that the CT-STEM has affiliated with the Intel International Science & Engineering Fair and is helping to enrich our state’s representation at this highly prestigious program for science and engineering minded high school students.”