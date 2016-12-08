Who wants to be in The Sound of Music? Calling all elementary and middle schoolers

The “Hills Are Alive” at Ridgefield’s Parks and Recreation!

Children in grades kindergarten through eighth grade are invited to participate in our Friday Night Drama Club. Students will be performing in The Sound of Music. Everyone gets a speaking role and everyone sings and dances.

Classes start on Friday, Jan. 13 at the Recreation Center.

Students in kindergarten through second grade, meet from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Students in third through eighth grade, meet from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm and are asked to bring dinner with them to class.

The final performance for friends and family will be on Tuesday, April 4, at East Ridge Middle School.

With dual degrees in theater and elementary education, instructor Robby Hedge is uniquely qualified as your child’s guide to the fun, wonderful world of dramatic arts.

For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org call (203) 431-2755.