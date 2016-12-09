Tri-board Tuesday: 2.5% spending cap will spur discussion

A 2.5% cap on municipal spending increases, imposed by the state legislature, could be a big part of the discussion when the selectmen meet with the school and finance boards next week to get a feel for the fiscal landscape affecting 2017-18 budget work.

They gather at the annual tri-board meeting next Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. in the school board room meeting at the Town Hall Annex.

“We need to have a discussion about the state of Connecticut’s new law,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi said Monday.

“It’s a statute limiting municipal spending increases to not exceed 2.5% of its total budget — on expenses only, not net of revenues,” Marconi said.

Last year, the tax rate in Ridgefield increased 2.63%, but combined town and school spending went up 3% — about $5,045,000, as the budget increased, roughly, from $134,967,000 in 2015-16 to $139,031,000 for the current year.

The difference between the increase in the spending and the increase in the tax rate was made up by non-tax revenue. There’s quite a bit of it. The town is projected to take in more than $7 million just on “charges for services,” which range from building permit fees to golfers paying to play at the town course. The town’s also getting more than $2.7 million in grants this year.

The total of non-tax revenues tends to go up, but that increase will be excluded from the 2.5% cap calculation, Marconi noted.

“What we’re not taking into consideration is the amount of revenue increase prior to taxes,” Marconi said.

The state cap was imposed as the result of a vote by the state legislature in the spring of 2015, and takes effect starting with the 2017-18 municipal budgets. Towns that exceed the 2.5% increase over their 2016-17 spending will have their state revenue sharing money reduced. Some areas of spending are excluded from the cap calculation, including debt service and spending increases ordered by arbitration awards on union contracts.

Still, some areas of spending are likely to go up much more than 2.5%, and those increases will need to be made up elsewhere. Medical insurance is currently $3,795,000, and the town is expecting a hefty increase.

“They’re telling us 12% now — we’re hoping we can get it down to 8%,” Marconi said.

And the schools are in a partial budget freeze — 75% frozen — to keep within their current year’s allocation, due largely to the soaring cost of special education settlements.

Within the current year’s 3% overall spending increase, the schools — which spend more than $90 million of the $139-million budget — had a 4.99% increase. Town departments’ spending went up 2%.