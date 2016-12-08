Election audit finds optical scanners counted votes well

Ridgefield’s optical scan vote tabulators worked as they should, the town registrars of voters have concluded after a hand count “election audit” of nearly 8,000 paper ballots filled out by voters in two of Ridgefield’s four election districts.

Twenty-five people led by Republican Registrar Hope Wise and Democratic Registrar Cindy Bruno hand counted 4,443 ballots that District I voters cast on Nov. 8 at East Ridge Middle School and 3,470 paper ballots cast by District III voters at Yanity gymnasium.

“Everything came out exactly what the tape said, in both districts,” said Democratic Registrar Cindy Bruno.

The workers spent from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Friday and Monday, Dec. 2 and 5, in town hall’s lower level conference room, recounting the three federal races: president, senator and congressional representative.

The results of all three races were the same, with the Election Day scanning machine totals confirmed by hand counts performed by bipartisan teams of four — a reader, watched by a second person, calling out voter choices to be written down separately by the third and fourth team members.

Although the candidates’ hand count and machine totals all matched, Bruno said, there was a discrepancy concerning the party line on two votes cast for Republican congressional candidate John Shaban.

Two Shaban votes were recorded as votes for him on the Republican line-one count, but in the other showed up as Shaban votes on lines of minor parties that had cross-endorsed him. These kinds of mistakes were probably not made by the scanning machines, Bruno said, but in the audit’s hand recount where people call out the votes aloud and someone writes them down: “Shaban, Republican; Shaban, Independent; Shaban, Total.”

“It’s a tedious process, with the cross endorsements,” Bruno said Tuesday.

The two Ridgefield districts were among 38 around Connecticut to be part of a statewide election audit that is to be completed Friday, Dec. 9.

The audit is different from a recount, which is done in very close elections — within one half of one percent — to confirm who won.

“The primary purpose of the hand count audit is to asses how well the optical scan voting machines function in an election,” said Bruno.

The audit was done on 5% of the state 747 election districts, chosen randomly, at the direction of the state legislature. The state has run the post-election audits since moving to the optical scan tabulators to count votes in 2007.

The town pays for the process. “It’ll be about $5,500,” Bruno said.

Ridgefield’s audit was watched, as many in the state are, by an observer from Connecticut Voters Count, a citizens group dedicated to fairness in state elections and confidence in Democracy.