2016-17 Greenwich winter sports previews

Before we start the HAN Network’s 2016-17 winter sports season, we set out to meet the FCIAC’s winter sports captains. The HAN Cruiser’s second stop was at Greenwich High School on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Watch interviews with Greenwich High School’s 2016-17 winter sports captains, who joined us on the HAN Network’s Winter FCIAC Tour.

Before we start covering the FCIAC’s games this season, we piled into the HAN Cruiser and set out to visit all 17 schools in the Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference. Our second stop was at Greenwich on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

📱 Follow the FCIAC Tour on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook & Snapchat

📱 Watch the FCIAC Tour on the HAN Network app

HAN Network sports director Frank Granito talked with the Cardinals’ several winter sports teams’ captains. You can watch those interviews below.

Here are Greenwich girls basketball captains Emily Anderson, Jayla Faison, Shaye Galletta and Amanda Yu.

Greenwich boys ice hockey captains Akira Dunham, Owen Johnson and Alex Mozian talk about defending their FCIAC title.

Meet the Greenwich boys swimming and diving captains, Tyler Jester and Patrick Clisham.

The Greenwich girls ice hockey captains, Jennie Piotrzkowski, Amanda Chan, Riley Ellsworth and Jessie Aselin, talk with Frank.

The Greenwich boys basketball captains, Robert Clark, Elia Gianopoulos, Conor Harkins and Ben Kraninger, preview their season.

Alexander Nanai, Mike Ceci, Jack Barter and Dylan Ehret are the Greenwich wrestling captains this season.

Greenwich gymnastics captain Jessica Freiheit talks about the upcoming season.

Greenwich boys indoor track and field captains Anthony Ferraro, Edouard Quiroga, Isaac Floyd and Tyler Farris speak with Frank.

Kelsey Ganim, Ansley Costarene, Ellie Lufkin and Kristen Lodato are the Greenwich girls indoor track and field captains.

Greenwich boys ski team captains Paul Williams and Andrew Desino break down the upcoming season.

We wrapped up our visit to Greenwich with girls ski team captains Michelle Mato and Gabi Bastek.

This winter on HAN

The HAN Network’s winter sports season kicks off with a boys ice hockey doubleheader on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the newly minted Darien Ice House. Watch defending state champion Darien take on Hamden after New Canaan plays Notre Dame-West Haven. Coverage that Saturday begins at 3:40 p.m. on HAN.Network.

Live on HAN this December!

🏒 Darien vs. Hamden boys hockey

🏒 New Canaan vs. Notre Dame-West Haven boys hockey

🏀 Fairfield Warde at Ridgefield girls basketball

🏒 Greenwich at Stamford-Westhill-Staples girls hockey

🏒 Darien vs. New Canaan boys hockey

🏀 Norwalk Boys Basketball Holiday Tournament

You can check out the rest of the schedule, featuring ice hockey, basketball, wrestling, indoor track and field and the FCIAC cheerleading championships, here (which is still being finalized). We’ll be adding more games in January based on the best matchups in the league.

You can follow the HAN Network’s trip through Fairfield County on the HAN Network Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat or by searching and using the hashtags #FCIACtour and #HANcruiser.

During the fall season, HAN Network had more than 500,000 viewers streamed live Connecticut sports, news, lifestyle programming and more at HAN.Network and our partner websites.

To advertise on the HAN Network and reach our growing audience of parents, teenagers and more contact us here.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.