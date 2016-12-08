The Holiday Stroll — with its horse and carriage rides, ice sculptures and Santa visits — has came and gone.

And in its wake, Ridgefield business owners must forge ahead with the busy holiday shopping season.

But did the 17th annual rendition of the acclaimed Main Street event make a difference this year?

For some, the answer could be found in the abundant number of residents who turned out this year — possibly a record. For others, the crowds were large, but sales, well, not quite as high as some expected.

“The sales were down a bit,” said Ellen Burns, owner of Books on the Common. “But the crowds seemed to be as good as any stroll we’ve ever had with good weather.

“People were having a good time both Friday night and Saturday during the day,” she said.

While people might not have been spending on books over the weekend, there were plenty who were hungry — and that left local restaurant owners satisfied with this year’s stroll turnout.

“We feel that the town is already buzzing about the increase in quality, and the stroll gave a lot of families an opportunity to see firsthand that we can handle a large crowd,” said Tigers’ Den owner Joseph Attonito, who used the stroll to show off a new menu.

Emma Hardiman, owner of the Purple Frog gift shop, also used the stroll to propel something new: her storefront, which moved to Main Street from its previous location on Bailey Avenue in July.

“It was a fantastic evening and great opportunity to showcase our store on Main Street,” she said. “It was really magical and the customers really loved coming in.”

Down at the intersection of Main and Prospect, the Ridgefield Library and Prospector Theater also experienced differing results.

Mary Rindfleisch, the library’s assistant director, said that hundreds of people came out for the horse and carriage rides and stayed to listen to RMAC performers on the lawn Friday night.

In fact, crowds were so substantial near and around the library that Rindfleisch’s efforts to walk up Main Street were thwarted.

“I ventured down the street a block or two around 6:30 and couldn’t fight my way through the crowds on the sidewalk so turned around and came back to my post here,” she said.

“Most of those people seemed to have bags in hand, so I hope they were buying enough to make the merchants happy,” she added.

While Friday’s events were well attended, Rindfleisch said Saturday’s numbers were “modest but acceptable.”

“Saturday is always a harder sell, since Friday night is so charming — and there are no carriage rides on Saturday,” she said.

The Prospector Theater, the library’s neighbor, said that both the Friday evening business and the Saturday afternoon crowd left room to be desired.

“Lackluster for us,” said Mike Santini, the theater’s director of development. “Lots of people parking in the lot but not great crowds.”