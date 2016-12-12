The Ridgefield Press

Continuing ed as a holiday gift

By The Ridgefield Press on December 12, 2016

Gift certificates for Ridgefield Continuing Education are now available. Classes start in January and run through May, and include bridge, genealogy, ballroom dance, line dance, Zumba, yoga, Pilates, cardio and core workouts, tai chi, history, photography, arts and crafts, drawing, painting, knitting, jewelry making, interior decorating, gardening, cooking, computer, iPhone, iPad, tutoring, real estate, languages, and history. Many of the schedules are on the Web now at ridgefieldschools.org, or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for information.

