The Ridgefield Library’s Holistic Health and Wellness series continues with Meet and Heal with Your Guardian Angels with Deana Paqua on Monday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m.

Paqua will give a talk about guardian angels, how angels cross over most spiritual traditions and religions, how to meditate to meet personal guardian angels, and how to work with them in everyday life.

The program is part of the Body, Mind and Spirit: Holistic Health and Wellness series supported by Noreen L. Papa — Mothers: Live Your Life.

The next program in the series is An Introduction to Yoga with Valerie Rich on Monday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 202-438-2282 for more information.