Jawlik to discuss his statistics book

The library and Books on the Common will present a program with Ridgefield author Andrew Jawlik on his recently released book, Statistics from A-Z: Confusing Concepts Clarified, on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m.

Jawlik’s book provides one-page summaries for 60-plus confusing concepts.

Jawlik received his bachelor of science degree in mathematics and his master of science degree in mathematics and computer science from the University of Michigan. The program is co-sponsored by the library, Books on the Common, the Discovery Center of Ridgefield, and local chapters of SCORE.

To register and for more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.