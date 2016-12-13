The Ridgefield Press

Real estate licensing class

By The Ridgefield Press on December 13, 2016 in Happenings · 0 Comments

The next Real Estate Principles and Practices licensing class, available through Ridgefield Continuing Education, starts Monday, Feb. 13. The 60-hour course meets the minimum requirements for application to take the sales associate exam. Instruction is led by Terry Hastings of Total Mortgage. Additional licensed brokers also teach some sessions.

The class meets at the Venus Municipal Building on Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 13 through May 3 (no class Feb. 20 or April 10 and 12; weather makeups added to the end of the session), from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuition, including two texts, is $449. Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and over) pay $371. Information is available at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Police warn of Comcast scam Next Post Zoners approve church addition
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress