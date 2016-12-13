Real estate licensing class

The next Real Estate Principles and Practices licensing class, available through Ridgefield Continuing Education, starts Monday, Feb. 13. The 60-hour course meets the minimum requirements for application to take the sales associate exam. Instruction is led by Terry Hastings of Total Mortgage. Additional licensed brokers also teach some sessions.

The class meets at the Venus Municipal Building on Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 13 through May 3 (no class Feb. 20 or April 10 and 12; weather makeups added to the end of the session), from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuition, including two texts, is $449. Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and over) pay $371. Information is available at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.